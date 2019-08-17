Two people stopped in Indian Head, Sask., facing identity theft, drug charges

Two people arrested on Aug. 15 near Indian Head, Sask., for erratic driving were found to have several documents related to identity theft and fraud, police say.

Indian Head RCMP conducted a traffic stop after receiving reports about the vehicle’s driving behaviour, including a minor collision with another car, police say.

When officers made the arrest, RCMP say, numerous illegal items were located in their vehicle.

Items found included fake identity documents, fraudulent financial and bank cards, counterfeit document-making equipment, and drugs believed to be methamphetamine, among others, police say.

Shawn Anderson, 29, and Stephanie Maisey, 33, of North Bay, Ont., have both been charged with dangerous driving, possessing fake identity documents, and possessing stolen property among other charges.

They are both in custody and will appear in provincial court in Fort Quappelle on Aug. 19.

This incident is still under investigation.

Indian Head is about 70 kilometres east of Regina.

