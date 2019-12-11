Fredericton to play host to 2020 Canada Cup of curling

Send this page to someone via email

One of the country’s biggest curling events is coming to the Maritimes for the first time.

Next November, Fredericton will play host to the 2020 Canada Cup, which features the country’s top men’s and women’s curling teams.

READ MORE: Newcomer kids introduced to curling through off-ice Rocks and Rings program

Curling are not only chasing a huge cash prize, but also a spot in the 2021 Roar of the Rings, which will decide Canada’s four-player curling teams for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

It’s also inspiring the next generation of curlers in New Brunswick.

“When you have a big event with the biggest players coming to your hometown, and you come and you see it live, all of a sudden the wheels start to turn,” said competitive curler Cathlia Ward.

Story continues below advertisement

“It doesn’t seem like such a crazy idea for someone from maybe a smaller town to be able to play in it.” Tweet This

New Brunswick’s junior champion Justine Comeau says the event is an opportunity to watch her idols up close.

“Obviously see if I can pick up something from the professional curlers, maybe hopefully get the chance to talk to a few of them and see if they can kind of point us in the right direction,” said Comeau.

5:30 A preview of the 2020 Kingston Tim Hortons Brier A preview of the 2020 Kingston Tim Hortons Brier

The Canada Cup debuted in 2003. The 2020 event will be held at the Aitken University Centre at the University of New Brunswick, which has over 3,000 seats.

City officials hope it’s a boom to the region.

“This is going to fill our hotels, it supports all of our hospitality sector our bars our shops and retail, but it’s going to bring approximately $2 million in economic activity to the community,” said Fredericton Mayor Mike O’Brien.

READ MORE: Manitoba Olympian says equal pay is something ‘all curlers’ believe in

Further details will be announced when tickets go on sale in the new year.