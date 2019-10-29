Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid in crash between SUV, e-bike in Milton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 8:00 am
A 24-year-old woman from Burlington has been charged by police following a collision that took place in August.
A 24-year-old woman from Burlington has been charged by police following a collision that took place in August. Halton Regional Police Service

Police have now laid charges in a midsummer collision in Milton between an SUV and an e-bike.

The crash happened shortly after midnight on Aug. 18 when police say a Jeep Compass hit an e-bike in the northbound lanes of Trafalgar Road north of Lower Base Line.

READ MORE: Police say pedestrian ‘thrown some distance’ in early morning collision in Milton

A collision reconstruction team determined that the Jeep, driven by a 24-year-old woman from Burlington, collided with the rear of the e-bike, which was being ridden by a 35-year-old man from Mississauga.

The rider was transported to Hamilton General Hospital with what police at the time called “life-altering” injuries.

READ MORE: Rider injured after e-bike collides with parked pickup truck in Peterborough

The Jeep driver faces one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

Her first court appearance is in December.

E-bike collides with parked truck in Peterborough
E-bike collides with parked truck in Peterborough
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MiltonSUV crashe-bikesMilton crashLower Base LineMilton collisionSUV collisione-bike collisione-bike crashjeep compass collisionMilton e-bike crashMilton SUV e-bike crashtrafalgar road north
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.