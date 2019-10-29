Charges laid in crash between SUV, e-bike in Milton

Send this page to someone via email

Police have now laid charges in a midsummer collision in Milton between an SUV and an e-bike.

The crash happened shortly after midnight on Aug. 18 when police say a Jeep Compass hit an e-bike in the northbound lanes of Trafalgar Road north of Lower Base Line.

A collision reconstruction team determined that the Jeep, driven by a 24-year-old woman from Burlington, collided with the rear of the e-bike, which was being ridden by a 35-year-old man from Mississauga.

The rider was transported to Hamilton General Hospital with what police at the time called “life-altering” injuries.

The Jeep driver faces one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Her first court appearance is in December.

