Police say pedestrian ‘thrown some distance’ in early morning collision in Milton

Police say a 35-year-old man from Milton was “thrown some distance” and sent to hospital with critical injuries Wednesday morning after he was hit by a car.

A call came in around 7:30 a.m., according to police, reporting an incident involving a Toyota C-HR sedan travelling westbound. The vehicle is believed to have hit the man, who was crossing northbound at a crosswalk on Thompson Road at Laurier Avenue in Milton.

The 48-year-old driver of the Toyota was not injured and remained on scene.

Police say an investigation is needed to determine who had the right of way in the incident.

