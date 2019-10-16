Menu

Police say pedestrian ‘thrown some distance’ in early morning collision in Milton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 2:21 pm
Updated October 16, 2019 2:24 pm
Police in Halton are investigating a crash in which a pedestrian was hit at Thompson Road South and Laurier Avenue.
Police in Halton are investigating a crash in which a pedestrian was hit at Thompson Road South and Laurier Avenue. File / Halton Regional Police

Police say a 35-year-old man from Milton was “thrown some distance” and sent to hospital with critical injuries Wednesday morning after he was hit by a car.

A call came in around 7:30 a.m., according to police, reporting an incident involving a Toyota C-HR sedan travelling westbound. The vehicle is believed to have hit the man, who was crossing northbound at a crosswalk on Thompson Road at Laurier Avenue in Milton.

The 48-year-old driver of the Toyota was not injured and remained on scene.

Police say an investigation is needed to determine who had the right of way in the incident.

