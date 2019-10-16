Menu

Traffic

Man in critical condition after vehicle crashes into transport truck on Hwy. 401: OPP

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 9:15 am
OPP say a man in his 30s remains in critical condition after his vehicle crashed into a transport truck on Highway 401. .
OPP say a man in his 30s remains in critical condition after his vehicle crashed into a transport truck on Highway 401. . Sgt. Kerry Schmidt / Twitter

Ontario Provincial Police say a man in his 30s is in critical condition after a vehicle slammed into the back of a transport truck on Highway 401 on Tuesday night.

Investigators responded just after 10 p.m. to the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Islington Avenue.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Twitter that the driver was the sole person in the vehicle and that he suffered life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre for treatment, paramedics said.

All lanes of traffic have reopened, and the investigation remains ongoing.

 

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
