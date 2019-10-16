Man in critical condition after vehicle crashes into transport truck on Hwy. 401: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a man in his 30s is in critical condition after a vehicle slammed into the back of a transport truck on Highway 401 on Tuesday night.

Investigators responded just after 10 p.m. to the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Islington Avenue.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Twitter that the driver was the sole person in the vehicle and that he suffered life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre for treatment, paramedics said.

All lanes of traffic have reopened, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Driver remains in critical condition after colliding with a transport truck on #Hwy401 WB near Weston Road last night. Traffic was slowing due to another collision further up the road. All lanes reopened at approx 5:30am pic.twitter.com/vrEp9D5IZi — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) October 16, 2019

