Traffic

2 dead after crash involving car, transport truck in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 6:23 am
Updated October 16, 2019 6:56 am
A photo from the crash scene near Hurontario Street and Matheson Boulevard in Mississauga. .
A photo from the crash scene near Hurontario Street and Matheson Boulevard in Mississauga. . John Hanley / Global News

Peel Regional Police say two people are dead after a crash involving a car and a transport truck in Mississauga on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Hurontario Street and Matheson Boulveard at around 5:20 a.m.

Peel paramedics said two people, one male and one female, died.

Police said Hurontario Street is closed in both directions from Barondale Drive to Matheson Boulevard. Meanwhile, eastbound and westbound Matheson Boulevard is open, police said.

The major collision bureau will be attending the scene, investigators said.

More to come.

TAGS
Mississaugapeel regional policeCar crashPeel RegionMississauga crashHurontario streetMatheson Boulevardtwo dead car crash Mississauga
