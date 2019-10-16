2 dead after crash involving car, transport truck in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say two people are dead after a crash involving a car and a transport truck in Mississauga on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Hurontario Street and Matheson Boulveard at around 5:20 a.m.

Peel paramedics said two people, one male and one female, died.

Police said Hurontario Street is closed in both directions from Barondale Drive to Matheson Boulevard. Meanwhile, eastbound and westbound Matheson Boulevard is open, police said.

The major collision bureau will be attending the scene, investigators said.

More to come.

