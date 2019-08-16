Rider injured after e-bike collides with parked pickup truck in Peterborough

An e-bike rider was taken to hospital after colliding with a parked pickup truck in Peterborough on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Rogers Street near Hazlitt Street in East City at around 9:30 p.m.

Paramedics reportedly found the e-bike partially under the back bumper of a truck. The male rider was reportedly lying in the roadway.

He was assessed at the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the collision is unclear at this time. It is also unclear if any charges will be laid.

