Edmonton chiropractor now facing 13 additional sex assault charges

Five months after an Edmonton chiropractor was charged with sexual assault for incidents that allegedly took place in the 1980s, police announced Friday that 65-year-old Ron Harry Latch now faces over a dozen additional charges.

In a news released issued Friday afternoon, police said Latch has now been charged with 13 additional counts of sexual assault and also faces sexual interference and gross indecency charges.

“These charges involve 10 complainants and all stem from separate incidents, which allegedly occurred between 1982 and 2017,” police said.

Police have said that in 2018, a woman first came to them to report that she had been sexually assaulted on numerous occasions when she was a minor and a patient at Latch’s chiropractic practice.

On Jan. 29, 2019, Latch was charged with a single count of sexual assault.

On March 1, Edmonton police issued a news release looking to hear from more potential complainants.

On Friday, police said numerous allegations were reported to them since issuing that plea.

Police said their investigation into Latch is ongoing.