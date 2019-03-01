Edmonton chiropractor charged with sexual assault in alleged 1986 incidents

The Edmonton Police Service has charged a 65-year-old chiropractor with sexual assault in connection with a series of incidents that allegedly took place over 30 years ago.

Last year, a woman went to police and reported that in 1986, when she was a minor, a chiropractor sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions while she was a patient.

The EPS investigated, and Ron Harry Latch was charged on Jan. 29 with one count of sexual assault.

Police believe there may be other complainants and are encouraging them to come forward. Edmonton police can be contacted at 780-423-4567 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Alberta College and Association of Chiropractors (ACAC) said in an emailed statement Friday that it is “deeply concerned by any charges that indicate harm to patients, particularly minors.”

The association, which regulates the industry, said it is in close contact with Edmonton police and “will defer to the criminal investigations and then consider our own investigation once the charges are resolved.”

The group said a criminal conviction automatically leads to an ACAC investigation. If the charges don’t result in a conviction, the association can still consider the allegations and determine if “professional discipline is warranted.”

Latch is listed as a chiropractor at Westmount Chiropractic and Massage. The facility would not say whether Latch is currently practising.

The association said he currently holds an active practice permit.