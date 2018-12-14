Massage therapist charged after alleged sexual assault at Airdrie spa: RCMP

Police have charged a massage therapist after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman during a massage treatment in Airdrie.

The investigation began in September after police received a complaint from a woman who had gone to the Blossoms Massage and Spa for a massage treatment, police said in a news release on Friday.

During the treatment, police allege she was touched in a sexual manner.

Upendra Bhatt, 60, of Calgary, has been charged with sexual assault. He is also the co-owner of the business, police added.

“[The] Natural Health Practitioners of Canada, the association Mr. Bhatt is a member of, have initiated their own investigation and have suspended his membership,” police said.

Police said Bhatt’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2019, at Airdrie provincial court.