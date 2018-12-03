Alberta hockey coach charged with sexual assault, luring a child

A 31-year-old Fort McMurray hockey coach is facing several charges including sexual assault.

RCMP said Steven Charles Adams has been charged with luring a child, sexual assault and sexual exploitation stemming from allegations during his time as a volunteer hockey coach with Fort McMurray Minor Hockey in 2018.

READ MORE: Gymnastics coach arrested in Edmonton for alleged sex crimes in Montreal

“The Wood Buffalo RCMP take allegations of this nature seriously and continue to make this file an investigate priority,” Cpl. Chris Warran said in a news release. “Necessary victim support services have been made available to those affected by this investigation.”

Adams was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on Jan. 9.

READ MORE: Edmonton boxing coach found not guilty of sexual assault

Police said they will not release any other details about the case. There is a publication ban covering aspects of the investigation, RCMP said.

Wood Buffalo RCMP encourage anyone with information related to this file to come forward to police.