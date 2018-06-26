Ottawa chiropractor charged with sexual assault: police

The Ottawa Police Service sexual assault and child abuse section has charged an Ottawa man with a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in April.

On April 9, police say a female in her 50s alleged she was sexually assaulted several days prior by her chiropractor during a scheduled appointment.

The alleged incident occurred while the man was working as a chiropractor in the south end of Ottawa. At the end of the chiropractic appointment, the victim says he offered the victim a free massage in another area of the clinic, where the alleged assault occurred.

William Mcleod, 69 years old, of Ottawa, was charged with one count of sexual assault and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Investigators say they are concerned there could be more victims, and are encouraging anyone else who may have been assaulted to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers, toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).