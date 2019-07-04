Police looking into collision in Cambridge involving skateboarder, car
A Cambridge man was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital on Wednesday evening after a collision involving a skateboard and a vehicle, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say the incident occurred near Park Avenue and Grant Street in Cambridge at around 6 p.m.
The 24-year-old man was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Blair Road at Grant Street and James Street was closed for several hours on Wednesday as police investigated the incident.
They say they are still looking into the collision and that charges are pending.
