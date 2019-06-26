Crime
June 26, 2019 12:49 pm
Updated: June 26, 2019 12:53 pm

Man shot dead near Main and 33rd Avenue in Vancouver’s 5th homicide of 2019

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Heavy police presence closes down Main Street

A A

A man in his 30s is dead after an overnight shooting in a residential East Vancouver neighbourhood.

Vancouver police said they were called to Main Street and 35th Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday to reports of a shooting at an apartment building.

READ MORE: Vancouver police investigating 3rd homicide of 2019

When officers arrived, they found the victim inside the home, dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

WATCH: Man shot and killed in busy Kitsilano neighbourhood

Neighbours said a police Emergency Response Team (ERT) and dog squad both responded, and that Main Street was closed from 33rd Avenue to 36th Avenue for several hours.

“We heard a whole bunch of dogs, and I let it go for a couple minutes until my girlfriend was like, ‘Oh please go look.’ And I went to go look and the whole block was shut down,” said neighbour James McDermaid.

McDermaid said unusual traffic in the alley recently had led him to suspect that a major drug dealer may have lived in the apartment building.

READ MORE: Vancouver police investigate first homicide of 2019

“Definitely a little close to home, for sure,” he said.

Investigators said they arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the death, and that the investigation is ongoing.

The death marks the city’s fifth homicide of the year.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
fatal east vancouver shooting
Fatal Shooting
Main St
Main Street
main street homicide
main street murder
main street shooting
Shooting
Vancouver homicide
vancouver murder

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.