Man shot dead near Main and 33rd Avenue in Vancouver’s 5th homicide of 2019

A man in his 30s is dead after an overnight shooting in a residential East Vancouver neighbourhood.

Vancouver police said they were called to Main Street and 35th Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday to reports of a shooting at an apartment building.

When officers arrived, they found the victim inside the home, dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

Neighbours said a police Emergency Response Team (ERT) and dog squad both responded, and that Main Street was closed from 33rd Avenue to 36th Avenue for several hours.

“We heard a whole bunch of dogs, and I let it go for a couple minutes until my girlfriend was like, ‘Oh please go look.’ And I went to go look and the whole block was shut down,” said neighbour James McDermaid.

McDermaid said unusual traffic in the alley recently had led him to suspect that a major drug dealer may have lived in the apartment building.

“Definitely a little close to home, for sure,” he said.

Investigators said they arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the death, and that the investigation is ongoing.

The death marks the city’s fifth homicide of the year.