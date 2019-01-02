Vancouver police investigate first homicide of 2019
A A
Vancouver police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2019.
Police say a man was killed in the Downtown Eastside on New Year’s Day.
READ MORE: Large police presence in Maple Ridge neighbourhood on New Year’s Day
Officers responding to reports of an assault found a man in medical distress at an apartment on Powell Street near Gore Street just after 8 p.m. He later died at the scene.
Detectives identified the victim as 39-year-old Vancouver resident Matthew Dillen Johnson.
No arrests have been made.
More to come…
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.