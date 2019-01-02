Vancouver police investigate first homicide of 2019

Vancouver police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2019.

Police say a man was killed in the Downtown Eastside on New Year’s Day.

READ MORE: Large police presence in Maple Ridge neighbourhood on New Year’s Day

Officers responding to reports of an assault found a man in medical distress at an apartment on Powell Street near Gore Street just after 8 p.m. He later died at the scene.

Detectives identified the victim as 39-year-old Vancouver resident Matthew Dillen Johnson.

No arrests have been made.

More to come…