Vancouver police investigating 3rd homicide of 2019

Vancouver police say they are investigating the city’s third homicide this year.

Police say 19-year-old Dakota Skye Wildman was involved in an altercation Friday night near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Princess Street.

A suspect allegedly attacked the man with a weapon before running off.

READ MORE: Vancouver police investigate first homicide of 2019

Wildman was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police say this was not a random attack and that there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.