Man arrested after standoff, woman assaulted in Halifax: police

A man has been arrested after a standoff with police and the alleged assault of a woman on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the 0-100 block of Forbes Street at approximately 4 p.m. after receiving reports that a woman had been assaulted.

Police quickly located a woman who had reportedly been assaulted by a man she knew. The woman was quickly taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

In the course of their investigation, police say they received information that a firearm may have been involved in the alleged assault.

Police say the suspect was believed to be inside an apartment in a nearby building.

At approximately 9 p.m., after a lengthy standoff, police arrested a man on assault and weapons charges.

Halifax Regional Police say their investigation is ongoing.