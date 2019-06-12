Man arrested after standoff, woman assaulted in Halifax: police
A man has been arrested after a standoff with police and the alleged assault of a woman on Tuesday.
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the 0-100 block of Forbes Street at approximately 4 p.m. after receiving reports that a woman had been assaulted.
READ MORE: Loose exercise ball causes 4-vehicle crash on Washmill Lake Road
Police quickly located a woman who had reportedly been assaulted by a man she knew. The woman was quickly taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
In the course of their investigation, police say they received information that a firearm may have been involved in the alleged assault.
Police say the suspect was believed to be inside an apartment in a nearby building.
WATCH: Charges dropped against suspect in dramatic highway chase
At approximately 9 p.m., after a lengthy standoff, police arrested a man on assault and weapons charges.
Halifax Regional Police say their investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.