June 12, 2019 7:40 am

Loose exercise ball causes 4-vehicle crash on Washmill Lake Road

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax police say this exercise ball caused a four-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police/Twitter
A loose exercise ball caused a four-vehicle pileup in Halifax on Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say a driver was issued a ticket for following another vehicle too closely as a result of the crash.

The crash, which occurred in the vicinity of Washmill Lake Road and Dunbrack Street, was in the process of being cleared up by 8:30 a.m.

Halifax Regional Police are asking commuters to pay attention to the road and the vehicles around them during their commute.

