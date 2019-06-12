Loose exercise ball causes 4-vehicle crash on Washmill Lake Road
A loose exercise ball caused a four-vehicle pileup in Halifax on Wednesday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say a driver was issued a ticket for following another vehicle too closely as a result of the crash.
The crash, which occurred in the vicinity of Washmill Lake Road and Dunbrack Street, was in the process of being cleared up by 8:30 a.m.
Halifax Regional Police are asking commuters to pay attention to the road and the vehicles around them during their commute.
