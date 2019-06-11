Three men facing charges following altercation in Little Harbour, N.S., related to local lobster fisheries

Three men were arrested and two men were transported to hospital following an altercation in Little Harbour, N.S., on Tuesday.

A woman was also injured but she did not require medical treatment.

According to the RCMP, the altercation stemmed from a longstanding dispute between two families, which is related to the local lobster fisheries. The dispute resulted in two men going to the home of another man to confront him.

Two more men arrived, and a physical altercation ensued, with some of the parties involved using weapons, including a wrench, a golf club, and a baseball bat.

A 33-year old man from South West Cove, a 49-year-old and a 21-year-old man from Little Harbour are facing charges of assault.

The 49-year-old and 21-year-old were held in custody overnight and are to be taken to court on June 10, while the 33-year-old was released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on July 24.

In a press release, the RCMP said they’re taking this complaint seriously.

“Since the beginning of the lobster season, the RCMP has been conducting proactive patrols with a visible police presence on the water and this will continue until the end of the season. Building a partnership with the fishing communities and ensuring everyone safety is a priority for the RCMP.”

The investigation is ongoing.