Thieves make off with 1,200 pounds of lobster in Nova Scotia

RCMP in Nova Scotia are looking for the thieves who pinched 1,200 pounds of lobster over the holidays.

Police are asking for the public’s help in solving the two thefts, which they say took place on Dec. 23, 2018 and Jan. 1.

In total, 1,200 pounds of lobster were stolen from the lobster pounds on Long Cove Road, according to police.

It’s believed the suspects in the December theft used a small boat that was pulled up on shore near the pound.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Queens District RCMP detachment at 902-354-5721 or Crime Stoppers.

