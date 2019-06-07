Fourth threat made in Belleville unfounded, police say

Police are investigating a string of threats made in Belleville over Thursday and Friday.

Centennial Secondary School was briefly put under lockdown Friday morning after police say the school received a threat left on their voicemail.

The lockdown was put in place around 8:30 a.m. and was lifted just before 10 a.m. No threat was found at the school and classes are running on a regular schedule, but Belleville police are remaining at the scene.

Friday morning’s threat was the fourth threat police responded to in the city over Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, at 12:44 p.m. Belleville police were called to Centennial Secondary School to respond to multiple threats made against the school.

The high school was put under lockdown, along with four neighbouring schools and clubs, including Sir John A. MacDonald School, Bay of Quinte Gymnastics Club, Quinte Ballet School and William R. Kirk School.

Teams of officers swept through Centennial Secondary School and a command centre was set up by police south of the school on Palmer Road.

According to police, no threat was discovered, and by 5:10 p.m., all of the students were escorted out of the school through a controlled exit.

At 5:30 p.m., Belleville Police say they received another threat at a west-end location. Police say the threat was unfounded, but quickly received a report of a third threat for an additional west-end location, which was also deemed to be unfounded.

Police say the incidents are being investigated by the Belleville police criminal investigations branch.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact lead investigator Det. Tony McCambridge, who can be reached at 613-966-0882 ext. 2313 or Quinte Crime Stoppers at 613-969-8477.