Pattern of high school lockdowns continues in Kingston

After three schools were put under lockdown on Wednesday, and several other schools were put under hold and secures, two more schools were locked down in Kingston and one in Elgin, Ont. on Thursday morning.

A threat was called into the École secondaire catholique Marie-Rivier around 10:15 a.m., and Kingston police tactical units responded to the scene. After police searched the school, the students and staff were deemed safe and the lockdown was lifted.

Another threat was put into Loyalist Collegiate and Vocational Institute (LCVI) some time after 11 a.m. At 12:15 p.m., that lockdown was changed to a hold and secure.

A school in Elgin, Rideau District High School, was locked down shortly before noon on Thursday.

Kingston police watch commander said the threats were similar to those made to three schools on Wednesday.

Police say those threats, which mentioned entering the schools with weapons in order to do harm, were made by phone on Wednesday to Regiopolis-Notre Dame Catholic High School at 9:30 a.m., Bayridge Secondary School at 11 a.m. and to Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School at 1 p.m. In each case, police found nothing and deemed the schools to be safe, and the lockdowns were downgraded to hold and secures.

A lockdown is put in place when there is a potential threat of violence somewhere inside the school. This differs from a hold and secure, when the potential threat is in close proximity to the school.

Just as it did on Wednesday, on Thursday morning, a Twitter account first created this December took responsibility for the Marie-Rivier, Loyalist Collegiate and Rideau District High School lockdowns. Kingston police have asked the public not to interact with the account. Despite that, the account keeps gaining followers and tweeting actively.

The last two days of lockdowns have made some parents concerned to let their children go back to school.

–This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.