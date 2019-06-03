Full lineup revealed for Canada Rocks with The Rolling Stones

In less than four weeks, The Rolling Stones will make their long-awaited return to Canada.

After an unexpected illness, the North American No Filter tour was postponed, however thanks to Mick Jagger‘s successful heart operation and a surprisingly speedy recovery from the frontman, the shows have been rescheduled.

Fortunately, for Canadian fans, the British rock legends’ only show in the country was left untouched and is still set to go forward on Canada Day weekend.

Republic Live has also just announced that the Stones have invited an all-star cast of special guests to turn the one-off show into a full-day festival.

Alongside Kingston-based The Glorious Sons are special guests The Beaches, One Bad Son, Dwayne Gretzky and Money City Maniacs rockers Sloan.

In the wake of the announcement, the highly anticipated Burl’s Creek gig is now offering camping options.

Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte, Ont., will house 71,000-plus Rolling Stones fans from all across the globe on its massive festival grounds on June 29.

It’s been four years since the last Rolling Stones show in Canada, but six years since the band hit the stage in Ontario.

“It’s so exciting to bring the Rolling Stones to Canada and add on-site camping to enrich the experience,” Republic Live co-founder Eva Dunford said.

“We aim to create lifetime experiences,” she added. “The greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in the world, Canada Day weekend and camping at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds… you just can’t get more satisfaction than that!

“Thanks to the diligent work and dedication of our amazing team, the loyal fans will have an unforgettable Canada Day party.”

Those interested in purchasing tickets to see The Rolling Stones are in luck as the No Filter concert dates are still on sale.

Tickets for the long-awaited show at Burl’s Creek are available through Ticketmaster, as are add-on camping options, including tents and RV camping spots.

Additional details and tour information can be found on The Rolling Stones’ official website.

Rescheduled No Filter 2019 tour dates

** Oro-Medonte gig has been bolded **

June 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

June 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

June 29 — Oro-Medonte, Ont. @ Burl’s Creek Event Grounds

July 3 — Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

July 7 — Foxboro, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

July 14 — New Orleans, La. @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

July 19 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

July 23 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 — Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium

Aug. 1 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 5 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Aug. 14 — Seattle, Wash. @ CenturyLink Field

Aug. 18 — Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s®️ Stadium

Aug. 22 — Pasadena, Calif. @ The Rose Bowl

Aug. 26 — Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 31 — Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

