Rolling Stones announce rescheduled concert dates, Mick Jagger back in training after surgery

Six months after postponing their highly-anticipated No Filter tour, The Rolling Stones have rescheduled all of its dates.

Frontman Mick Jagger revealed the news on Thursday morning. “Looking forward to seeing you there,” he wrote.

All 17 of the long-awaited shows are scheduled to take place once again, including the gig in Ore Medonte, Ont.

Looking forward to seeing you there! pic.twitter.com/Z6Vf8O0M6G — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 16, 2019

The best part? The sole Canadian gig will take place on the same day that it was originally scheduled thanks to the people at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds.

The massive festival ground will house 71,000+ Rolling Stones fans from all across the globe on June 29 — Canada Day weekend.

Ahead of the announcement, Jagger, 75, posted a video of himself dancing vigorously in a home studio on social media, reminding us exactly why Maroon 5 wrote Moves Like Jagger in 2011.

The video came as both a surprise and a treat to fans as the Miss You singer recently underwent heart surgery — which is why the No Filter tour was originally postponed.

Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend – and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 5, 2019

In late March, it was shared via Twitter that Jagger required “medical treatment.” Although vague, it was later revealed to be a heart valve replacement operation. The surgery took place in early April.

Longtime fans of the singer were concerned, however, Jagger seemingly made a quick recovery and confirmed that he was “on the mend.”

He appears to be ready to hit the road once again with the rest of his Stones bandmates.

“We are delighted to announce the new U.S. and Canadian tour dates today,” wrote the band in an official statement.

“We apologize again for any inconvenience the rescheduling of these dates may have caused you,” they continued. “[We] hope to see you at a show very soon!”

Tickets bought prior to the delay of the No Filter tour will be honoured on all newly rescheduled concert dates. Exchanges are unnecessary, according to the band. Refunds are also available for those who can no longer attend.

Those interested in purchasing tickets to see The Rolling Stones are in luck as the No Filter concert dates are still on sale.

Tickets for the long-awaited show at Burl’s Creek are available here. Additional details and tour information can be found on The Rolling Stones’ official website.

Rescheduled ‘No Filter’ 2019 tour dates

** Ore Medonte gig has been bolded **

June 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

June 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

June 29 — Ore Medonte, Ont. @ Burl’s Creek Event Grounds

July 3 — Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

July 7 — Foxboro, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

July 14 — New Orleans, La. @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

July 19 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

July 23 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 — Houston, Tex. @ NRG Stadium

Aug. 1 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 5 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Aug. 14 — Seattle, Wash. @ CenturyLink Field

Aug. 18 — Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s®️ Stadium

Aug. 22 — Pasadena, Calif. @ The Rose Bowl

Aug. 26 — Glendale, Ari. @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 31 — Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

