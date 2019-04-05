Mick Jagger recovering after successful heart surgery

Looks like there’ll be a great deal of Satisfaction for fans of The Rolling Stones, as frontman Mick Jagger is now recovering from heart surgery.

According to Billboard, the 75-year-old is “in great health” after undergoing a transcatheter aortic valve replacement on Thursday in a New York City hospital.

Surgeons were reportedly able to access one of Jagger’s major arteries with minimal effort, thanks to a catheter.

They successfully replaced the heart valve without opening the Miss You singer’s chest and are now keeping a close watch on him as he recovers.

Before rescheduling the Stones’ recently postponed tour, Jagger must rest for about five days so that his wound can heal without any complications.

As a celebration, many diehard fans are sending their best wishes for a speedy recovery to Jagger via social media.

The No Filter tour was postponed only late last month. It was previously scheduled to run between April 20 and June 29. The final date was set to take place in Oro Medonte, Ont., at the Burl’s Creek Event Grounds.

“I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour, but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can,” wrote Jagger.

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019

Although the singer seemed down in his message to fans, Rolling Stone reported that he was caught in “good spirits” by paparazzi in Miami last Sunday ahead of his surgery.

As of this writing, the Oro Medonte performance was the only scheduled Rolling Stones tour date in Canada. It was set to kick off the 2019 Canada Day weekend in front of more than 70,000 people.

When postponing the tour, it was revealed via Twitter that Jagger required “medical treatment” before going out on tour, however the tweet also added that he “is expected to make a complete recovery” after having some time off to rest.

Only a few days later, it was widely reported that the singer’s “medical treatment” was more severe than many had hoped. Neither Jagger or his representatives, however, commented on the matter at the time.

Longtime bandmates Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood even reached out to Jagger over Twitter with some words of support.

A big disappointment for everyone but things need to be taken care of and we will see you soon. Mick, we are always there for you! — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) March 30, 2019

We’ll miss you over the next few weeks, but we’re looking forward to seeing you all again very soon. Here’s to Mick 💪 ~ thanks for your supportive messages it means so much to us 🎸🎶🎤 🎸🎶 @RollingStones — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) March 30, 2019

The news left dedicated fans of the Stones in panic. However, now that Jagger is steadily recovering, The Rolling Stones are expected to soon make an announcement regarding the No Filter tour.

After a storied sex, drugs and rock-‘n’-roll lifestyle in his earlier days, Jagger now follows a healthy diet, runs and works out frequently.

The band is set to release a brand-new compilation album on April 19 entitled Honk featuring some of their greatest and most popular hits.

Any additional updates regarding the No Filter tour will be made on The Rolling Stones’ official website.

