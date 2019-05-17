Kingston’s The Glorious Sons to open for Rolling Stones once again

Kingston’s very own The Glorious Sons will once again open for The Rolling Stones.

The local band had done so before last summer in Marseilles, France, during The Rolling Stones’ No Filter European tour.

The North American tour was rescheduled after frontman Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery.

It was unclear when the tour would go ahead until Thursday, when Jagger announced the new dates via Twitter.

The Stones will only have one Canadian stop, at a venue called Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte, Ont., just north of Barrie.

It will take place the same day as the originally scheduled stop, June 29.

Also opening for the iconic rock band will be Toronto quartet The Beaches.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Joining #CANADAROCKS with @RollingStones on Saturday, June 29th @BurlsCreek Get your tickets today while supplies last — https://t.co/az1zU8grvL Lets goooo! pic.twitter.com/EFZiD6sxjM — The Glorious Sons (@TheGloriousSons) May 16, 2019