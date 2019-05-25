Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of May 25

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

It feels like summer is here with the return of Winnipeg Goldeyes baseball!

1. Rain or shine

Nothing says summer like baseball and spending time at Shaw Park cheering on our Winnipeg Goldeyes is a favourite warm weather pastime for lots of Manitobans, this Manitoban included!

This weekend marks the home opener for our Fish and although it’s not looking like the greatest forecast (lots of rain) I don’t think that’s really going to stop fans from filling the park.

The Goldeyes host the Kansas City T-Bones Friday night for their 2019 home opener, and then again on Saturday and Sunday.

And a visit to Shaw Park means WAY more than just baseball… there’s always fun events going on around the stadium, a huge selection of food, the Craft Beer Corner and a special ‘nut restricted’ zone for any families concerned about allergies.

Basically it’s a great time for the entire family.

Tickets for all three games can be found on the Goldeyes website.

2. Late night

No matter what city you live in, a common safety suggestion is to avoid wandering around downtown late at night.

But when it’s the Winnipeg Night Market at The Forks, you better believe I’m wandering around after dark (and way past my Global News Morning bedtime!).

Friday and Saturday you’ll be able to sip, shop and enjoy live entertainment from 5 p.m. until midnight.

It’s everything you love about farmers or artisan craft markets, just at nighttime, which puts a really cool spin on things.

This is the 4th season of the night market and for the first event of 2019 (there are three throughout the summer all together) there are over 70 vendors.

There’s also a live DJ and local bands, buskers, belly dancers, kid’s activities, photo booth and of course – shopping and eating – truly something for everyone!

“I think it will be a great night for families to come out and enjoy and to stay up a little later than usual,” said organizer Mayumi Deraney.

You can find everything at The Forks Market, CN Stage + Field. Admission for children 12 and under is free. Adults entry is $5.

More details can be found on their website here.

3. Shop till you drop

Since this weekend is going to be a little hit and miss with the weather, you can always grab your closest girlfriends and head to the Winnipeg Women’s Show.

Friday evening from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Red River Exhibition Park, you can shop over 130 different vendors.

There are also live demos, speakers and entertainment and organizers said it’s Manitoba’s largest women’s consumer event.

Since there’s so much to check out, they have made a 2 for 1 coupon available through their website and Facebook page so you and a girlfriend can save some money on the admission.

And there’s tons of prizes you can enter to win, like a $1,000 trip giveaway.

A full list of events, vendors and of course that coupon, can be found here.

Happy weekend everyone!