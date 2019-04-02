Winnipeg Goldeyes bolster infield with addition from Minnesota Twins’ organization

The Winnipeg Goldeyes made a move to improve their infield on Tuesday by signing second baseman Alex Perez.

Perez was in the Minnesota Twins’ organization last season. He played all three levels in the Twins’ farm system in 2018, reaching triple-A with the Rochester Red Wings of the International League.

“I’m thrilled to add Alex to our team,” Goldeyes manager Rick Forney said in a media release.

“I’ve been looking for a second baseman on the current free agent market, and Alex really stood out to me. Alex has Double-A and Triple-A experience over the last two years, and he is a fantastic defender.”

The Florida product appeared in 101 games with Rochester, the Chattanooga Lookouts, and the Fort Myers Miracle last season. He hit for a combined .242 batting average, with 34 RBI, 39 runs, and 41 walks. The 26-year-old also had a .980 fielding percentage.

Perez is entering his fifth year as a pro, and was originally selected by the Twins in the 23rd round of the 2015 draft.

Tucker Nathans started 51 games at second base for the Goldeyes last season, but he was traded in March to the Can-Am League’s Les Aigles de Trois-Rivieres.

The Goldeyes now have 24 players signed for next season. Spring training begins on May 4.

