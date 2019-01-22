Winnipeg Goldeyes welcome the return of Reggie Abercrombie

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have announced the re-signing of center fielder Reggie Abercrombie for the 2019 season.

The popular 38-year-old from Columbus, Georgia will playing his 6th season in Winnipeg this summer, and the 20th overall of his professional career.

Abercrombie hit for average (.316) and for power (52 HR/62 RBI) in 99 games for the Goldeyes in 2018. He scored 63 runs and added 12 stolen bases to remain one of the American Association’s premier talents.

“I’m glad to have Reggie back,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney in a team news release. “He is one of the greatest Goldeyes of all-time, and I’m hoping we can capture one more magical moment together before he calls it a career.”

The Fish are coming off the worst season (41-59) in franchise history after winning back-to-back championships in 2016 and ’17.

But Abercrombie did manage to produce a few magic moments when he stole the 500th base of his career on July 10th versus Sioux Falls, and 19 days later became the American Association’s all time leader in base hits with his 802nd in a game versus Fargo- Moorehead.