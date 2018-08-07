‘Winnipeg is my second home’: Goldeyes’ Reggie Abercrombie talks hits record, time in city

The hits just keep on coming for Winnipeg Goldeyes centre-fielder Reggie Abercrombie – and so do the American Association records.

Abercrombie jumped into top spot on the American Association’s all-time hits list, recording hit No. 802, a two-run homerun, July 29 in front of the hometown crowd at Shaw Park.

Setting records is nothing new for the 37-year-old, as he also sits at the top of the all-time American Association RBI and home run lists.

His favourite record out of the bunch is the home run mark because he was able to surpass a good friend and teammate.

“Anytime I can beat Mazz (Goldeyes third baseman Josh Mazzola), I’m good,” Abercrombie said. “It’s the most important one.”

Abercrombie is in his fifth season with the Fish, and played a big part in the team’s back to back league championships in 2016 and 2017. He was elated to set his latest record in front of the Winnipeg fans.

“Winnipeg is like a second home to me,” Abercrombie said. “To go out there and just have these fans root for me every day whether I strike out or do good, it’s a wonderful feeling.”

The centre-fielder is also prevalent in the community, constantly appearing at minor baseball fields and teaching youth players the game he loves.

“He does everything that we ask him to do and more,” Goldeyes GM Andrew Collier said. “He just wants to be out here, teaching kids and passing along his knowledge, his experience. He’s a big kid, he loves playing the game and loves being part of the community.”

“It’s a wonderful thing,” Abercrombie added, “because this community and city has given so much to me, so why not give back to the city?”

The Goldeyes still have 25 games left in the regular season, and while playoffs are a longshot (the Fish were 10 games back of the last playoff spot as of Tuesday), there are still many popular theme nights ahead at the ballpark including Zombie Night (Aug. 18), Turn Back the Clock Night (Aug. 27), and Hockey Night (Aug. 28).