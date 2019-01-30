Winnipeg Goldeyes bring back former American Association Player of the Year

The Winnipeg Goldeyes are bringing back the 2017 American Association Player of the Year.

The Goldeyes announced on Wednesday they’ve re-signed outfielder Josh Romanski. The 32-year-old has played the last three seasons with the Goldeyes, having re-joined the Fish last June after initially starting the season in the Mexican League.

Romanski still ended up 14th in the league’s batting race with a .314 average. He also had four homers, 39 runs and 30 RBI in 69 games with the Goldeyes last season.

Romanski signed with the New York Yankees organization as a pitcher and reached the triple-A level in 2013. He converted to a full-time outfielder in 2014 with the Gary SouthShore RailCats. He first joined the Goldeyes in 2016 and helped them win back-to-back American Association championships.

Out of a minimum of 1,500 plate appearances, his .314 career batting average ranks 10th all-time in American Association history.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ draft pick is the 14th player under contract with the Goldeyes for next season.

