Winnipeg Goldeyes acquire Frontier League MVP; pick up option on 15 players

The Winnipeg Goldeyes swung a pair of trades and exercised the option on 15 players Tuesday.

The Goldeyes acquired the Frontier League’s most valuable player, outfielder James Harris, and right-handed pitcher Dylan Thompson in two separate trades.

The Fish sent infielder Jordan Ebert to the Frontier League’s Washington Wild Things for the rights to Harris. The 25-year-old Harris led the league in both runs scored (75) and triples (8). He batted .305 with 16 home runs and 64 RBI last season. He was a first round draft pick of Tampa Bay in 2011 and spent seven years in affiliated ball with the Rays and Oakland A’s.

“I’m very excited to add James,” Goldeyes manager Rick Forney said through a media release. “I feel like he will bring an exciting blend of athleticism to our club. He’s a dynamic offensive player, and can cover a lot of ground on defence.”

Ebert, 25, spent two seasons with the Goldeyes. The utility player played all three outfield positions as well as first and second base last season. He batted .280 with 20 RBI last year.

In a separate trade the Goldeyes sent right-handed pitcher Alex Boshers to the Sioux Falls Canaries for the rights to Thompson.

Thompson, 26, has played five seasons of professional baseball. He had a 5-9 record with a 5.13 earned run average in 21 starts last season with the Canaries.

“Dylan has proven to be a quality arm in the American Association,” Forney said. “He was a real weapon two years ago out of the Sioux Falls bullpen, which led to him being named an All-Star. I’m hoping a return trip to the pen will bring back similar results for the Goldeyes.”

Boshers joined the Goldeyes midway through last season and had a 3-10 record in 23 appearances.

The Goldeyes also announced catcher Tyler Baker has decided to retire. Baker signed with the Goldeyes in July and hit five home runs with 22 RBI in 56 games.

The Goldeyes also retained the rights to 15 players by exercising their option. Reggie Abercrombie and Josh Mazzola were among the players who remain property of the Goldeyes but still need new contracts for next season.

Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Options

OF Reggie Abercrombie

LHP Brennan Bernardino

RHP Brandon Bingel

LHP PJ Browne

RHP Victor Capellan

RHP Jack Charleston

C Kevin Garcia

OF Grant Heyman

LHP Mitchell Lambson

3B Josh Mazzola

IF Matt McCann

LHP Kevin McGovern

IF Tucker Nathans

OF Josh Romanski

SS Andrew Sohn