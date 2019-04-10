Winnipeg Goldeyes sign pitcher, first baseman

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have added two former major league prospects to their roster.

Infielder Dominic Ficociello and pitcher Parker French were both signed by Goldeyes General Manager Rick Forney Wednesday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Goldeyes bring back former American Association Player of the Year

Ficociello was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2013, and has played for their Double-A affiliate in the past two years. The University of Arkansas product has excelled on both offense and defense in his professional career.

“Dominic is a switch-hitting, middle-of-the-lineup run producer who could play as many as four or five positions for us,” Forney said.

Ficociello also won the 2015 minor league baseball Gold Glove award.

French pitched over 180 innings during the past two years in the Colorado Rockies system.

Forney said the right-handed thrower should compete for a starting job.

French will look to recapture the glory of his 2016 season, when he had an ERA of 2.85 in the Single-A California League.

“I’m hopeful we can get him throwing the ball the way he did in 2016,” Forney said.

“Parker has good velocity and sink on his fastball, and I think he will keep our infielders busy.”

The Goldeyes begin spring training May 4, and start their American Association season on the road in Texas May 16.

WATCH: Canaries vs Goldeyes 18 Innings