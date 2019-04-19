Alberta NDP candidate in Edmonton-South West concedes, giving UCP 1st seat in city

Three days after the Alberta election, the NDP candidate for one of the closest races, Edmonton-South West, conceded.

John Archer, who was hoping to win the seat for the NDP, confirmed to Global News Friday he spoke to UCP opponent Kaycee Madu.

In a message on Twitter, Madu wrote: “My NDP opponent has called me to congratulate me on winning the Edmonton-South West election. Thank you, everyone, for your kindness, your trust and your support. We have a lot of work to do.”

Edmonton-South West was one of five ridings that were too close to call Tuesday night.

My NDP opponent has called to congratulate me on winning the #yegsw election. Thank you, everyone, for your kindness, your trust and your support. We have a lot of work to do. #ableg #abvote pic.twitter.com/s5xqIMwSZO — Kaycee Madu (@KayceeMaduUCP) April 19, 2019

The remaining four are:

Edmonton-West Henday

Calgary-Currie

Calgary-Falconridge

Calgary-Varsity

Late Thursday night, Alberta’s chief electoral officer released the unofficial results for one of the two outstanding “vote-anywhere” polls.

At last count, Madu led Archer by 856 votes with 1,695 out-of-district votes to count.

If Madu is officially declared, he will either be the only, or one of two, Edmonton UCP MLAs in the Alberta legislature.

Madu graduated from the University of Lagos with a Bachelor of Laws (LL. B) Honours degree. Madu practiced law until he and his wife migrated to Canada in 2005 for his wife’s post-graduate studies at the University of Alberta.

The couple manages a small law firm in Edmonton.

The 2019 Alberta election was the first time the province used a “vote anywhere” system during the advance polls. For the five days of advance voting, Albertans could cast a ballot at any electoral district.

Of the record-breaking nearly 700,000 advance ballots cast across the province, Elections Alberta said more than 223,000 were cast at a polling station that was outside the voter’s riding. Officials did not start counting those 223,000 ballots until Wednesday afternoon.

Global News estimates that will see unofficial voter turnout come in at about 70 per cent.