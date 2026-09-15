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Politics

Quebec party leaders are set to spar in their first debate this evening

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2026 8:10 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New cost overrun scandal haunts CAQ amid Quebec election'
New cost overrun scandal haunts CAQ amid Quebec election
WATCH: New cost overrun scandal haunts CAQ amid Quebec election
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Quebec party leaders and voters alike are preparing for the first major campaign debate Tuesday night.

The debate is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will feature all five party leaders.

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The host, TVA, has said the debate would explore three main themes: the economy, taxes and public services, and the future of Quebec.

Leaders slowed down their announcements early in the week to prepare for the debate.

The Parti Québécois is set to unveil the financial framework of its platform today, the last of the major parties to do so.

Quebec voters go to the polls Oct. 5.

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