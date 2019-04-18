Psychiatric patient who walked away from Colony Farm located after a week at large

Coquitlam RCMP say a man who walked away from the province’s Forensic Psychiatric Hospital has been located.

According to police, Christopher Thomas Joseph Askey, 50, was wanted for being unlawfully at large after he failed to return to the facility, better known as Colony Farm, while on a day pass.

Askey was at large for nearly a week before he was located on Wednesday, police said.

Police had said that Askey “may behave in a way that presents a risk to (himself) or the public.”

Colony Farm houses some of B.C.’s most notorious offenders who have been found not criminally responsible due to mental illness or have been declared mentally unfit to stand trial.

According to the hospital’s medical director for forensic psychiatric services, Askey was deemed a “very low-risk” patient when he was granted a day pass.

The Provincial Health Services Authority says about 2,000 day passes were granted last year and in all cases, patients returned.

It says five patients returned late and were considered unlawfully at large but that all returned within 30 hours of the end of their day pass, and none of the patients hurt anyone.