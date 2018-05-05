Colony Farm
Missing patient wanted on Canada wide warrant

A patient from the Colony Farm Forensic Psychiatric Hospital has been reported missing and is now wanted on a Canada wide warrant.

Coquitlam RCMP says 44-year-old Shane Clay was reported as an unauthorized absence at the facility on Riverview grounds on Friday.

Clay is described as being 6’6″, 280 lbs with blue eyes and long brown dreadlock hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket, green pants and black-and-white running shoes.

Mounties say Clay suffers from a mental illness and if you see him, do not approach him — instead, you’re asked to call 911.

