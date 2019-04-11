Psychiatric patient who walked away from Colony Farm unlawfully at large

Coquitlam RCMP are on the lookout for a patient who walked away from the province’s Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, better known as Colony Farm.

Police say Christopher Thomas Joseph Askey, 50, was reported missing on Wednesday just before 10 p.m., when he failed to return on a day pass.

According to police, Askey “may behave in a way that presents a risk to [himself] or the public,” and anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him, but to call 911.

He is described as six-feet-tall and 181 pounds with black hair, a light beard and brown eyes. Askey was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants, a black shirt, white shoes and a dark toque.

Colony Farm houses some of B.C.’s most notorious offenders who have been found not criminally responsible due to mental illness or declared mentally unfit to stand trial.

This is not the first time in recent years a patient has managed to get away from the facility.

In July 2017, convicted killer Terrance Scott Giesbrecht managed to escape from two staff members while he was out on an escorted day pass.

In previous interviews, representatives for the facility have insisted that the review process for day passes is thorough, and that they are necessary to help reintegrate mentally ill patients into the community.