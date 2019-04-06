Alberta election Day 19: FCP releases platform and budget

The Freedom Conservative Party (FCP) released its full election platform on Saturday, Day 19 on the Alberta election campaign trail.

FCP Leader Derek Fildebrandt

The FCP, led by former UCP MLA Derek Fildebrandt, says if elected, it plans to bring not only a balanced budget to Alberta by 2022-23, but also a $1.9-billion surplus.

In its platform, the FCP said it plans to reduce the personal income tax rate to 10 per cent, reduce the large business tax rate to 10 per cent as well as scrap the provincial small business tax and carbon tax. Other elements of the FCP’s fiscal platform include getting rid of “all corporate welfare subsidies,” bringing in an independent legislative budget officer to provide “impartial budget and economic projections,” privatizing government-owned businesses and Crown Corporations that compete with the private sector and eliminating provincial trade barriers.

The FCP platform also says the party will call on Ottawa to change how it administers federal transfers, like equalization payments, so no money leaves Alberta and give the province the same rights as other provinces on various other policy areas such as immigration or the FCP would hold a referendum on whether Alberta should separate from Canada.

The FCP said, if elected, it would “equally fund all students at certfied public, private and separate schools in Alberta” and also guarantee funding for homeschooling. The party also proposes replacing the federal Employment Insurance program in the province with an Alberta Workers Insurance program that would feature “lower premiums and greater flexibility for long-term unemployment and skills retraining.” It would also create an “Alberta Labour Corps” that would guarantee work for all unemployed Albertans on public works projects.

The FCP also said it would repeal Bill 6, the NDP legislation aimed at improving safety for farm workers, and allow for private companies to compete with the Workers Compensation Board to provide workplace insurance.

The FCP wants to reform rules around unions by restoring a requirement to have secret ballots at union votes and making union membership and dues voluntary.

On justice issues, the FCP said it wants to scrap “predatory photo radar locations,” “amend the Human Rights Act to protect freedom of speech and end nuisance complaints,” allow Albertans to ride ATVs and motorcycles without helmets and allow for the “reasonable” public consumption of alcohol in public spaces.

The party also said, if elected, it plans to reform various aspects of current rules around the use and ownership of firearms.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

Alberta New Democratic Party Leader Rachel Notley is expected to campaign in northern Alberta on Saturday. Among Notley’s scheduled stops are in Fairview, Peace River and Slave Lake.

UCP Leader Jason Kenney

A Saturday campaign itinerary for United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney has not been released.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel is planning to knock on constituents’ doors in the Edmonton-South West and Edmonton McClung ridings on Saturday.

Alberta Liberal Party Leader David Khan

Liberal Party Leader David Khan is planning to campaign in Calgary on Saturday. His itinerary includes a visit to the Centre for Newcomers.

