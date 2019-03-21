Politics March 21 2019 2:27pm 01:30 Kenney says UCP would demand ‘fair deal for Alberta’ Jason Kenney says a UCP government would demand a fair deal for Alberta when it comes to transfer payments in Canada. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5081867/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5081867/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?