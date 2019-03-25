Politics March 25 2019 5:37pm 01:07 Notley promises to expand $25-a-day daycare in Alberta Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says her party would expand $25-a-day daycare if re-elected in the April 16 provincial election. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5094951/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5094951/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?