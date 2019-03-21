Politics March 21 2019 2:25pm 00:59 Kenney would use turn-off-the-taps legislation against B.C. UCP Leader Jason Kenney says he will use “turn off the taps” legislation and other sanctions against B.C. if he becomes Alberta premier. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5081837/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5081837/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?