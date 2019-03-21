Politics March 21 2019 8:11pm 01:58 UCP threatens constitutional challenge as relationship with Ottawa enters campaign UCP Leader Jason Kenney says he will fight back against Ottawa as Premier Rachel Notley touts progress on pipelines. Adam MacVicar reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5083268/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5083268/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?