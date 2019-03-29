Former Alberta RCMP officer charged with obstruction of justice

A former Alberta RCMP officer, convicted of several offences in September, is facing a new round of charges with the province’s police watchdog alleging he obstructed justice.

Aaron Lee Sayler was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of breach of a recognizance on Thursday. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team alleged that between Feb. 8, 2019 and March 5, 2019, “Sayler counselled or instructed the destruction of evidence and interfered with a witness in relation to his previous charges.”

Last month, ASIRT said Sayler had been arrested on the grounds he was believed to be preparing to breach his bail conditions. Sayler was charged with making a false statement to procure a passport and fraud under $5,000, obstruction of justice and failure to comply with a recognizance condition, ASIRT said.

Sayler is a former member of the Spruce Grove/Stony Plain RCMP.

READ MORE: Former Alberta RCMP officer faces new charges after recent conviction

Sayler was convicted of several offences on Sept. 28, 2018. He was released on the same day pending sentencing with multiple conditions including that he provide court with his passport, which he did, ASIRT said.

Sayler is scheduled to appear in court on April 10, 2019, in relation to the latest charges laid against him.

On Friday, ASIRT said Sukhvinder Gill was also charged with two counts of obstruction of justice. The police watchdog alleges that she “engaged in the concealment and/or destruction of evidence in relation to Mr. Sayler’s charges,” and that she “acted to facilitate his planned exit from Canada.”

Gill was released on a promise to appear to attend court on May 8, 2019.