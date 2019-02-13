Former Alberta RCMP officer faces new charges after recent conviction

A former RCMP officer is facing new charges after being convicted of several crimes last year.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said Aaron Lee Sayler was arrested on Feb. 7 on grounds he was about to breach bail conditions.

READ MORE: Former Alberta RCMP officer charged with fraud now facing criminal harassment offences

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

The ex-RCMP officer has been charged with making a false statement to procure a passport, fraud under $5,000, obstruction of justice and failure to comply with a recognizance condition, ASIRT said.

Sayler was convicted of several offences on Sept. 28, 2018. He was released on the same day pending sentencing with multiple conditions including that he provide court with his passport, which he did, ASIRT said.

Sayler is a former member of the Spruce Grove/Stony Plain RCMP.

READ MORE: Former Alberta Mountie charged with fraud and theft

ASIRT said it will not be releasing any more information on the new charges because the matter is now before the court and details regarding his bail are under a publication ban.

Watch below: (Oct. 21, 2016) A former member of the Stony Plain/Spruce Grove RCMP has been charged with theft under $5,000, obtaining by false pretences, uttering a forged document and fraud under $5,000.