Former RCMP officer caught in ‘Creep Catchers’ sting sentenced to 4 months

The former Surrey RCMP constable caught in a Creep Catchers sting has been sentenced to four months to be served in the community.

This will be followed 12 months probation.

Dario Devic had already pleaded guilty to breach of trust but was being sentenced on the charge of attempting to lure a child under the age of 16.

He was charged after a Surrey Creep Catchers sting in 2016.

For the first two months of his sentence, he must stay at home with strict restrictions on leaving. For the second two months he must be at home between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Devic is also not allowed to consume any alcohol or drugs.

READ MORE: Former Surrey Mountie pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catchers sting

When delivering the sentence Friday, the judge said Devic is unlikely to reoffend.

READ MORE: Former Surrey Mountie pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catchers sting

His lawyer, Rishi Gill, previously argued photographs sent to Devic clearly showed an adult woman.

The Crown was asking for a one-year conditional sentence that Devic can serve in the community.

Devic was discharged from the RCMP earlier this year and he is no longer a member.

Former @SurreyRCMP officer Dario Devic walking into court with his lawyer ahead of sentencing today in #Surrey Provincial court. Pleaded guilty to breach of trust after a #CreepCatchers sting in 06 #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/YXoKW46Ipe — Paul Haysom (@PaulHaysom) October 19, 2018