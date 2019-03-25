Alberta election Day 7: Leaders kick off 2nd week of campaigning in Calgary

Monday marks Day 7 of the Alberta election campaign and all four of the leaders of the province’s main political parties will be in Calgary.

NDP leader Rachel Notley

NDP leader Rachel Notley will be in Alberta’s largest city for an announcement on child care Monday afternoon.

UCP leader Jason Kenney

UCP leader Jason Kenney will also be in Calgary, releasing details of his party’s education platform. He will then hold a round table discussion with Calgary-area mothers.

Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel

Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel will make an arts and culture announcement in Calgary on Monday morning. In the afternoon, he will speak at an international women’s forum.

Liberal leader David Khan

Alberta Liberal leader David Khan will start his day door-knocking in the Calgary Mountain-View constituency, then make a carbon tax policy announcement Monday afternoon in Calgary.

Watch below: Global News coverage of Week 1 of the Alberta election campaign