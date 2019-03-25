Decision Alberta

More
Politics
March 25, 2019 9:15 am

Alberta election Day 7: Leaders kick off 2nd week of campaigning in Calgary

By Online Supervisor  Global News

The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.

Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press
A A

Monday marks Day 7 of the Alberta election campaign and all four of the leaders of the province’s main political parties will be in Calgary.

NDP leader Rachel Notley

NDP leader Rachel Notley will be in Alberta’s largest city for an announcement on child care Monday afternoon.

UCP leader Jason Kenney


Story continues below

UCP leader Jason Kenney will also be in Calgary, releasing details of his party’s education platform. He will then hold a round table discussion with Calgary-area mothers.

Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel

Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel will make an arts and culture announcement in Calgary on Monday morning. In the afternoon, he will speak at an international women’s forum.

Liberal leader David Khan

Alberta Liberal leader David Khan will start his day door-knocking in the Calgary Mountain-View constituency, then make a carbon tax policy announcement Monday afternoon in Calgary.

Watch below: Global News coverage of Week 1 of the Alberta election campaign 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 Alberta election
Alberta election
Alberta election 2019
Alberta election campaign
Alberta election Day 7
Alberta spring election
David Khan
Jason Kenney
Provincial Election
Rachel Notley
Stephen Mandel

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.