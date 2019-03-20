Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton March 20 2019 8:00pm 01:47 Jobs and economy focus of Alberta election campaign Day 2 Rachel Notley and Jason Kenney offered up some competing views on how best to kick start the economy and add jobs. Provincial Affairs reporter Tom Vernon has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5079048/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5079048/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?