UCP candidate for Calgary-South East resigns, says she’s ‘tired of being bullied for her beliefs’

United Conservative Party candidate Eva Kiryakos has pulled out of the 2019 Alberta election race. Kiryakos was running in Calgary-South East.

On Sunday night, Kiryakos posted a video on Facebook that said she was stepping down and claimed someone outside her party had been threatening to “smear” her and release things she has said and commented on in the past.

“I do not want this to take away from the election or my fellow United Conservative Party candidates, so I have decided to resign,” she stated in her Facebook post.

“I have had long discussions about this with the party and though I care deeply about my riding and I want to represent Calgary-South East in the Legislature, this is what is best for the party and ultimately, for Alberta. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to my team and to Calgary-South East for all your support.”

In a video accompanying her written statement on Facebook, Kiryakos explained the reasons behind her resignation and shared examples of the alleged threats made against her.

Kiryakos said she retweeted an article about “Germany’s (Migrant) Rape Crisis spirals Out of Control,” with a disturbing image on the front but she said it was taken out of context.

“I admit the image on the article wasn’t positive but the article was on women getting raped and the crisis there. When women are being assaulted, I care, no matter the faiths or the backgrounds of the people.”

The image with the article said “RAPEFUGEES NOT WELCOME.”

Kiryakos also admitted to getting into a discussion on Twitter and sharing her concerns with the new Alberta Teacher’s Association’s (ATA) washroom guidelines, also referring to people with “alternative lifestyles.”

Kiryakos said she is “tired of being bullied for her beliefs and felt it was best for her party to just pull out of the race.”

Last week, three other UCP candidates came under fire on social media for remarks they’ve said or written, or memes they have shared in the past.

Just days after Calyan Ford — the United Conservative Party candidate for Calgary-Mountain View — resigned over comments she made about race and the treatment of white supremacist terrorists, party leader Jason Kenney was forced to answer a question about a tape that reportedly captured comments her replacement made about women.

