Alberta election Day 6: Where the leaders are on Sunday

It’s another relatively quiet day on the Alberta election campaign trail.

Below is where all of the leaders will be on Sunday.

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley

Edmonton — Leader’s speech at the Polish Hall (10960 104 St. NW) – 1:30 p.m.

UCP leader Jason Kenney

No events scheduled with Kenney.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

Edmonton — Door knocking in Edmonton-McClung

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan

Calgary — Making Calls at Campaign HQ 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Calgary — Gul Khan Campaign Office Grand Opening (Unit 232 – 55 Westwind Cres. NE) 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Calgary — Door Knocking in Calgary-Mountain View Constituency from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

