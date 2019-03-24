Decision Alberta

March 24, 2019 1:28 pm
Updated: March 24, 2019 1:36 pm

Alberta election Day 6: Where the leaders are on Sunday

By Online Journalist  Global News

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel, speaks during a press conference in Edmonton on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
It’s another relatively quiet day on the Alberta election campaign trail.

READ MORE:  How, when, where to vote

Below is where all of the leaders will be on Sunday.

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley

Edmonton — Leader’s speech at the Polish Hall (10960 104 St. NW) – 1:30 p.m.

UCP leader Jason Kenney

No events scheduled with Kenney.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

Edmonton — Door knocking in Edmonton-McClung

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan

Calgary — Making Calls at Campaign HQ 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Calgary — Gul Khan Campaign Office Grand Opening (Unit 232 – 55 Westwind Cres. NE) 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Calgary — Door Knocking in Calgary-Mountain View Constituency from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

READ MORE: First week of Alberta election features Calgary as key battleground

